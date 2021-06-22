Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.86. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 6,625 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $203.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $237.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

