Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) is Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up 6.1% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 1.11% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $19,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,203,000 after purchasing an additional 317,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88,772 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,519,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 147,122 shares during the last quarter.

EMQQ traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,949. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

