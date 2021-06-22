eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 255,645 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 255,645 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $1,060,926.75. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 212,679 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $812,433.78.

On Friday, June 11th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 3,700 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $13,061.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $42,547.26.

On Monday, June 7th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44.

On Thursday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $280,456.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.69. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 59.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eMagin by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 75,237 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in eMagin by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.