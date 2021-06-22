Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Hits $113.83 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $113.83 million and $473,725.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,874,417,489 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.