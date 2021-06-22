Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600–0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-788 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.28 million.Elastic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.100 EPS.
NYSE ESTC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.42. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,237. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.31. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.18 and a beta of 1.06.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research
cut Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.86.
In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.86.
In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
