Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $325,095,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after acquiring an additional 463,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $209.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

