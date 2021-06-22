Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.94. Echo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.
About Echo Energy
