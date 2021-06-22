Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.94. Echo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.

Get Echo Energy alerts:

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.