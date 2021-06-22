Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Eastman Chemical worth $23,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,463,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.5% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.81. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

