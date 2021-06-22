E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of PNC opened at $184.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

