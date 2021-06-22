E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,669,000 after purchasing an additional 291,590 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $21,229,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.