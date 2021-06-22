E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $125,000 Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 108,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,759,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares during the period.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

