E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in STERIS by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $201.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.17. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.