E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $139,000 Investment in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 608.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,354,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $336,206.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,718.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,867 shares of company stock worth $5,853,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $135.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.79. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

