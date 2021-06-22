E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

MCRB opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 3.94. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.