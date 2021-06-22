Dynamic Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002640 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $4,944.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,918.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,966.20 or 0.05972991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.20 or 0.01428401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.56 or 0.00396625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00125776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.59 or 0.00676192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00377650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007402 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00040371 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.