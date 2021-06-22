Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 99.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

NYSE:DY opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.