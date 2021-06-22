DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Raised by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.15. 4,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.74. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

