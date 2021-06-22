DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.11

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

DITHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

