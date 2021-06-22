DRW Securities LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

