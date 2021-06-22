DRW Securities LLC Takes $151,000 Position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Gaia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gaia by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 426.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GAIA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of GAIA opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $213.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

