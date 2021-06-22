Dover (NYSE:DOV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dover's earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. Backed by the company’s productivity and cost initiatives, Dover expects to deliver margin expansion and earnings per share growth in 2021. The company expects adjusted earnings per share between $6.75 and $6.85 for 2021. It is poised to benefit from the strong end-market demand across all segments, bookings rates and robust backlog in the current year. In fact, strong growth in biopharma, heat exchangers and marking & coding business is aiding the company. Moreover, Dover’s cost reduction initiatives, acquisitions, e-commerce, new product development, as well as inorganic investment in core business platforms will also drive growth. However, material cost inflation and concern over coronavirus pandemic might impact Dover's results.”

Get Dover alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

DOV stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.02. 6,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.59. Dover has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.