Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 935 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

PFE stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $220.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.