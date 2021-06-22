Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

