Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 13.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of State Street by 144.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 255,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 150,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of State Street by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

