Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $497.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.14 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.21. The firm has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

