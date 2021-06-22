Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $91,789,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,936,046.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,303,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,595,808. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $382.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

