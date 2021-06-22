Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

