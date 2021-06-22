Dorian Daley Sells 125,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,805,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,578,180. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $226.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

