Doreen A. Wright Sells 688 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $110.39. 898,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.69. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

