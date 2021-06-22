DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $479 million-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.68 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $7.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.27. 3,148,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,660. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.73, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $161.63 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.36.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

