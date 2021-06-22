Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Discovery posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

