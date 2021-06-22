Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 352 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 352 ($4.60).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 298.20 ($3.90) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

