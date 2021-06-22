Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NYSE:DSX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 993,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,675. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $475.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

