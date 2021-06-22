Diana Shipping (DSX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/21/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

6/15/2021 – Diana Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

6/14/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

6/8/2021 – Diana Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

6/8/2021 – Diana Shipping had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

6/2/2021 – Diana Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

5/31/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

5/26/2021 – Diana Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

5/24/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

5/21/2021 – Diana Shipping had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Shares of DSX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. 18,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $480.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.31. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Get Diana Shipping Inc alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. On average, analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the period. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.