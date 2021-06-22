Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

LON:DGE traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,506 ($45.81). 656,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,336.11. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The company has a market cap of £82.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

