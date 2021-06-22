DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report sales of $547.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $568.50 million. DexCom posted sales of $451.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $426.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.06. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,129 shares of company stock worth $19,255,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

