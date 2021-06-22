Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €56.09 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €56.09 ($65.99) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.82 ($69.19).

DPW opened at €57.25 ($67.35) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €52.37.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

