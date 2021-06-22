DePay (DEPAY) Tops One Day Volume of $447,585.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. DePay has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $447,585.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004196 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00108837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00153750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,606.63 or 0.99886535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002503 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.