Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

