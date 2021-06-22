Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up to $21.78

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $22.24. Delek US shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 1,357 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 40.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,132.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 176,236 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

