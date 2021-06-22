Davis R M Inc. Acquires 18,812 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $262.63 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $263.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

