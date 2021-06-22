David Fite Sells 1,387,084 Shares of Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR) Stock

Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR) insider David Fite sold 1,387,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.84 ($2.74), for a total transaction of A$5,326,402.56 ($3,804,573.26).

David Fite also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

