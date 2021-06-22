David Fite Sells 1,387,084 Shares of Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR) Stock

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Tyro Payments Limited (ASX:TYR) insider David Fite sold 1,387,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.84 ($2.74), for a total transaction of A$5,326,402.56 ($3,804,573.26).

David Fite also recently made the following trade(s):

  On Tuesday, May 18th, David Fite sold 3,003 shares of Tyro Payments stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

About Tyro Payments

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

