Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DSKE. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Daseke presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 214,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.23 million, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Daseke has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Daseke by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 521,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 133,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

