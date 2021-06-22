DAD (DAD) Trading Down 42.3% This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. DAD has a market capitalization of $32.45 million and approximately $408,205.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00056174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.82 or 0.00656592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00079122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039615 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

