Cyclone Protocol Trading 38.1% Lower Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $768,420.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $459.49 or 0.01468186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007382 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,862 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.