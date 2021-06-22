CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lowered by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $122,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 458,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

