Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.17. 28,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,813,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.95.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. Research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,182,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 3,334.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

