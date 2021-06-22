Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $236.35. 5,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.39. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.