CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 666,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $25,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in CubeSmart by 33.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CubeSmart by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,633,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE CUBE opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

