CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

